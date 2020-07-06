415 NE 94th St.

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled, Spacious One Level Home in Maple Leaf! - Beautifully remodeled, spacious one level home in the Maple Leaf Neighborhood. 11' ceilings in great room, 10' ceilings bedrooms. Super efficient gas fueled radiant heat w/ 2 thermostatically controlled areas for even higher efficiency. Gorgeous open kitchen w/ granite counters, real wood cabinets & floors, huge open layout for dining & living rooms. Huge amount of parking in front, garden space galore in backyard. Location is private dead end street, yet just blocks to park & ride/mall, across 5th to school! Rent: $2995 Deposit: $2995. Pets are allowed. Pet Deposits start at $500 w/ $25 pet rent. Subject to increase if there are more than one pet. Won't last long! Available to Move-In 01/04/2020.
School District: Seattle School District
Utilities (Power/Water/Sewer): City of Seattle
.
**Currently Tenanted** - Do not bother tenants, please call Sevyn Property Management for showing times at 425-599-5931.
**We do not accept Portable Tenant Screenings from 3rd parties. All applications are to be run by Sevyn Property Management**
(RLNE5396864)