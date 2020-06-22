4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B

Amenities

Everything NEW! Beautiful landscaping featuring retaining walls and steps, 2 off street parking spaces, detached garage option for additional fee. Backyard features a privacy fence. Unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with kitchens appliance upgraded. Huge laundry and storage room close to everything W Seattle and the Junction has to offer. Bring your imagination and make this home yours today!



Interested contact our leasing department at 253-753-5004 call or text today!



Rent: $2350.00

Available: NOW

Non-Refundable Admin Fee $175.00

Security Deposit $2350.00

W/S/G/E $140.00

Pet Deposit: $500.00 (Non-refundable)

Pets on approval: Pet rent 25.00 per pet

Renter's Insurance Required



Amenities

• Refrigerator

• Microwave

• Quartz Countertops

• Laminate Floors

• Reserved Parking

• Online Payment Option

• Amazing Location

• Non Smoking Home

• Large Livingroom

• In unit Washer Dryer

