4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B

Amenities
Everything NEW! Beautiful landscaping featuring retaining walls and steps, 2 off street parking spaces, detached garage option for additional fee. Backyard features a privacy fence. Unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with kitchens appliance upgraded. Huge laundry and storage room close to everything W Seattle and the Junction has to offer. Bring your imagination and make this home yours today!
Interested contact our leasing department at 253-753-5004 call or text today!
Rent: $2350.00
Available: NOW
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $175.00
Security Deposit $2350.00
W/S/G/E $140.00
Pet Deposit: $500.00 (Non-refundable)
Pets on approval: Pet rent 25.00 per pet
Renter's Insurance Required
Amenities
• Refrigerator
• Microwave
• Quartz Countertops
• Laminate Floors
• Reserved Parking
• Online Payment Option
• Amazing Location
• Non Smoking Home
• Large Livingroom
• In unit Washer Dryer
Everything NEW! Beautiful landscaping featuring retaining walls and steps, 2 off street parking spaces, detached garage and privacy fence. Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in each level of this Duplex.