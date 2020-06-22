All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:10 AM

4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B

4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest · (253) 753-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Everything NEW! Beautiful landscaping featuring retaining walls and steps, 2 off street parking spaces, detached garage option for additional fee. Backyard features a privacy fence. Unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with kitchens appliance upgraded. Huge laundry and storage room close to everything W Seattle and the Junction has to offer. Bring your imagination and make this home yours today!

Interested contact our leasing department at 253-753-5004 call or text today!

Rent: $2350.00
Available: NOW
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $175.00
Security Deposit $2350.00
W/S/G/E $140.00
Pet Deposit: $500.00 (Non-refundable)
Pets on approval: Pet rent 25.00 per pet
Renter's Insurance Required

Amenities
• Refrigerator
• Microwave
• Quartz Countertops
• Laminate Floors
• Reserved Parking
• Online Payment Option
• Amazing Location
• Non Smoking Home
• Large Livingroom
• In unit Washer Dryer
Everything NEW! Beautiful landscaping featuring retaining walls and steps, 2 off street parking spaces, detached garage and privacy fence. Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in each level of this Duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B have any available units?
4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B have?
Some of 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B is pet friendly.
Does 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B does offer parking.
Does 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B have a pool?
No, 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B have accessible units?
No, 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Fauntleroy Way Southwest - B does not have units with dishwashers.
