Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
413 Belmont Ave E
Last updated January 26 2020 at 2:40 AM

413 Belmont Ave E

413 Belmont Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

413 Belmont Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Quiet well maintained six unit building within walking distance of shops, restaurants, nightlife, entertainment and the best of what Seattle has to offer. Just close enough to enjoy but far enough from the hustle and bustle of Broadway. All units are two bedrooms with large windows affording lots of light. The fenced yard allows for residents to enjoy the sanctuary and security of home but remain open and accessible. Schedule your showing online 24/7! Please visit: https://app.knockcrm.com/community/ZnaGNoGVK0J8Ae6g https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure This beautiful unit located just steps from Broadway has all original hardwood floors, tons of built-in storage, separate dining area and a wood fireplace! Recent kitchen remodel. Stainless steel appliances, tile floor, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, under-mount sink, dishwasher, glass top range and fridge with ice maker. Spacious two-bedroom apartments on Capitol Hill surrounded by vibrant landscaping and beautiful wrought iron fencing for added security and privacy. Large double pane picture windows are attractive and add warmth to help keep the cold out when lighting a fire in the wood-burning fireplace! Enjoy beautiful original hardwood floors throughout most units and a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a great feature you don’t find in other buildings! Ideal breakfast nook off the kitchen is spacious and convenient. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light and beautiful landscaping makes the building a Seattle oasis in the middle of Capitol Hill chaos. Located just minutes to downtown Seattle, Cornell Institute, light rail, trolley and quick access to the University of Washington Campus. Walk to the popular community of Broadway where you can enjoy all the restaurants, stores and businesses this community has to offer! Walkscore 97!

Terms: 12-month minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Belmont Ave E have any available units?
413 Belmont Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Belmont Ave E have?
Some of 413 Belmont Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Belmont Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
413 Belmont Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Belmont Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 413 Belmont Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 413 Belmont Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 413 Belmont Ave E offers parking.
Does 413 Belmont Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Belmont Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Belmont Ave E have a pool?
No, 413 Belmont Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 413 Belmont Ave E have accessible units?
No, 413 Belmont Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Belmont Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Belmont Ave E has units with dishwashers.

