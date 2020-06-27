413 Belmont Ave E

Amenities

Quiet well maintained six unit building within walking distance of shops, restaurants, nightlife, entertainment and the best of what Seattle has to offer. Just close enough to enjoy but far enough from the hustle and bustle of Broadway. All units are two bedrooms with large windows affording lots of light. The fenced yard allows for residents to enjoy the sanctuary and security of home but remain open and accessible. Schedule your showing online 24/7! Please visit: https://app.knockcrm.com/community/ZnaGNoGVK0J8Ae6g https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure This beautiful unit located just steps from Broadway has all original hardwood floors, tons of built-in storage, separate dining area and a wood fireplace! Recent kitchen remodel. Stainless steel appliances, tile floor, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, under-mount sink, dishwasher, glass top range and fridge with ice maker. Spacious two-bedroom apartments on Capitol Hill surrounded by vibrant landscaping and beautiful wrought iron fencing for added security and privacy. Large double pane picture windows are attractive and add warmth to help keep the cold out when lighting a fire in the wood-burning fireplace! Enjoy beautiful original hardwood floors throughout most units and a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a great feature you don’t find in other buildings! Ideal breakfast nook off the kitchen is spacious and convenient. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light and beautiful landscaping makes the building a Seattle oasis in the middle of Capitol Hill chaos. Located just minutes to downtown Seattle, Cornell Institute, light rail, trolley and quick access to the University of Washington Campus. Walk to the popular community of Broadway where you can enjoy all the restaurants, stores and businesses this community has to offer! Walkscore 97!



Terms: 12-month minimum