Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

4125 Francis Ave N

4125 Francis Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Francis Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4125 Francis Ave N Available 06/22/19 Charming Fremont Home - Welcome to this charming one bedroom, one bath Fremont home. Enjoy your very own sun deck, inviting living room, and unique built ins in the dining room and kitchen. A good sized bedroom and full bath complete the upper level. Downstairs you will find a full size washer and dryer and lots of extra room.

Live in the heart of one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Seattle with its world class dining, shopping, entertainment, Farmer's Market and more - close to all that Seattle has to offer. Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail, Microsoft Connector, bus lines, and the Fremont Troll!

- Tenant pays all utilities.
- Street parking only.
- Tenant responsible for garden care.
- 12 month lease preferred.
- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4950168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Francis Ave N have any available units?
4125 Francis Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4125 Francis Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Francis Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Francis Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Francis Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Francis Ave N offer parking?
No, 4125 Francis Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4125 Francis Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Francis Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Francis Ave N have a pool?
No, 4125 Francis Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Francis Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4125 Francis Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Francis Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Francis Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Francis Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Francis Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
