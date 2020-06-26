Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4125 Francis Ave N Available 06/22/19 Charming Fremont Home - Welcome to this charming one bedroom, one bath Fremont home. Enjoy your very own sun deck, inviting living room, and unique built ins in the dining room and kitchen. A good sized bedroom and full bath complete the upper level. Downstairs you will find a full size washer and dryer and lots of extra room.



Live in the heart of one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Seattle with its world class dining, shopping, entertainment, Farmer's Market and more - close to all that Seattle has to offer. Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail, Microsoft Connector, bus lines, and the Fremont Troll!



- Tenant pays all utilities.

- Street parking only.

- Tenant responsible for garden care.

- 12 month lease preferred.

- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



