Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:33 AM

4112 49th Ave S

4112 49th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4112 49th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now. Two blocks to Lake Washington, 4 blocks to Genessee Park. Spacious, sun drenched home in the heart of Lakewood/Seward Park. Hardwood floors, rustic fireplace. Stainless appliances and modern touches.

Designed for comfort, privacy and convenience, the home boast modern kitchen with massive quartz island and eating space. Secluded and private huge master bedroom with walk in closets. Tons of space.

Fantastic kitchen makes gatherings a breeze with tons of storage and counter space. Picture window in living room overlooks lush landscaping. Large deck in back. Fully enclosed large yard. Unfinished basement.

Terms: 10-month lease. $3,000 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Landscaping by tenant. Cats allowed with $250 per cat additional deposit and $35 pet rent per month. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 with signed holding deposit agreement at showing holds this property exclusively for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 49th Ave S have any available units?
4112 49th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 49th Ave S have?
Some of 4112 49th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 49th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4112 49th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 49th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 49th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4112 49th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4112 49th Ave S offers parking.
Does 4112 49th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 49th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 49th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4112 49th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4112 49th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4112 49th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 49th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 49th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
