4112 49th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now. Two blocks to Lake Washington, 4 blocks to Genessee Park. Spacious, sun drenched home in the heart of Lakewood/Seward Park. Hardwood floors, rustic fireplace. Stainless appliances and modern touches.



Designed for comfort, privacy and convenience, the home boast modern kitchen with massive quartz island and eating space. Secluded and private huge master bedroom with walk in closets. Tons of space.



Fantastic kitchen makes gatherings a breeze with tons of storage and counter space. Picture window in living room overlooks lush landscaping. Large deck in back. Fully enclosed large yard. Unfinished basement.



Terms: 10-month lease. $3,000 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Landscaping by tenant. Cats allowed with $250 per cat additional deposit and $35 pet rent per month. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 with signed holding deposit agreement at showing holds this property exclusively for you.