Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exceptional Craftsman Home - 4109 SW Hill St.

Available Now

An abundance of charm fills this gorgeous North Admiral Craftsman! Nestled on a quiet dead-end street lies this wonderful 3 bedroom home plus den. Combining period details with modern finishes experience the perfect balance between the past and present. Several built-ins and generous living spaces with hardwood floors throughout main floor, elegant light fixtures and leaded glass windows. Amazing kitchen with Bertazzoni refrigerator and professional gas stove. Beautifully designed patio, arbor and garden beds. Fully fenced yard, automatic sprinkler system, extra large unfinished basement! Additional useful space for a workout room, painters studio, seamstress, wood working, etc. Just blocks to great shopping, schools, coffee shops and restaurants. $2995 Security Deposit, Application fee $40, pets are conditional w/refundable pet deposit and small pet rent.



(RLNE4715316)