Seattle, WA
4109 SW Hill St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4109 SW Hill St.

4109 Southwest Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Southwest Hill Street, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exceptional Craftsman Home - 4109 SW Hill St.
Available Now
An abundance of charm fills this gorgeous North Admiral Craftsman! Nestled on a quiet dead-end street lies this wonderful 3 bedroom home plus den. Combining period details with modern finishes experience the perfect balance between the past and present. Several built-ins and generous living spaces with hardwood floors throughout main floor, elegant light fixtures and leaded glass windows. Amazing kitchen with Bertazzoni refrigerator and professional gas stove. Beautifully designed patio, arbor and garden beds. Fully fenced yard, automatic sprinkler system, extra large unfinished basement! Additional useful space for a workout room, painters studio, seamstress, wood working, etc. Just blocks to great shopping, schools, coffee shops and restaurants. $2995 Security Deposit, Application fee $40, pets are conditional w/refundable pet deposit and small pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 SW Hill St. have any available units?
4109 SW Hill St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 SW Hill St. have?
Some of 4109 SW Hill St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 SW Hill St. currently offering any rent specials?
4109 SW Hill St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 SW Hill St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 SW Hill St. is pet friendly.
Does 4109 SW Hill St. offer parking?
No, 4109 SW Hill St. does not offer parking.
Does 4109 SW Hill St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 SW Hill St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 SW Hill St. have a pool?
No, 4109 SW Hill St. does not have a pool.
Does 4109 SW Hill St. have accessible units?
No, 4109 SW Hill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 SW Hill St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 SW Hill St. does not have units with dishwashers.
