4106 12th Ave Ne

It is a new fully furnished studio, named Identity Seattle. You will have a plenty of storage spaces and places for your own furniture if you have them. It has a built-in dryer and washer along with private kitchen and bathroom. Since it is located right behind UW dorms and has secure access, it is safe.



It is located right near UW (2minutes walk to campus), and beside the Ave, which gives you a variety of restaurants and groceries such as Trader Joes (7 minutes walk), Safeway (13minutes walk), and H-Mart (less than 5 minutes walk).



You can move in from March or April. The lease ends in September of this year, but you can extend it as much as you like. The original price is 1459, but I can give you for 1350.