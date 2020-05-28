All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4106 12th Ave Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4106 12th Ave Ne
Last updated May 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

4106 12th Ave Ne

4106 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4106 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
It is a new fully furnished studio, named Identity Seattle. You will have a plenty of storage spaces and places for your own furniture if you have them. It has a built-in dryer and washer along with private kitchen and bathroom. Since it is located right behind UW dorms and has secure access, it is safe.

It is located right near UW (2minutes walk to campus), and beside the Ave, which gives you a variety of restaurants and groceries such as Trader Joes (7 minutes walk), Safeway (13minutes walk), and H-Mart (less than 5 minutes walk).

You can move in from March or April. The lease ends in September of this year, but you can extend it as much as you like. The original price is 1459, but I can give you for 1350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 12th Ave Ne have any available units?
4106 12th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4106 12th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4106 12th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 12th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4106 12th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4106 12th Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 4106 12th Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4106 12th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 12th Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 12th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 4106 12th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4106 12th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 4106 12th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 12th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 12th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 12th Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 12th Ave Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University