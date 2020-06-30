4050 SW Admiral Way

Amenities

Live in the heart of Admiral District of West Seattle. This multi-unit residential building is conveniently located near local businesses. With a high walk-score of 87, you can do your daily chores easily. Walk to grocery stores, banks, coffee shops, restaurants, movie theater, fitness centers and more! Very accessible to local transit routes and downtown Seattle. This is a FULLY SECURE building with an ELEVATOR. We currently have a top floor, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment that is renting for $1425. This unit is available to move in right away. It has a washer & dryer, fireplace, dishwasher and parking for one car. We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we do not accept pets. Application and credit check are always free! Call us today at 206-932-3000.



