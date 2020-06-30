All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4050 SW Admiral Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4050 SW Admiral Way
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:25 AM

4050 SW Admiral Way

4050 Southwest Admiral Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4050 Southwest Admiral Way, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
gym
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
media room
Live in the heart of Admiral District of West Seattle. This multi-unit residential building is conveniently located near local businesses. With a high walk-score of 87, you can do your daily chores easily. Walk to grocery stores, banks, coffee shops, restaurants, movie theater, fitness centers and more! Very accessible to local transit routes and downtown Seattle. This is a FULLY SECURE building with an ELEVATOR. We currently have a top floor, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment that is renting for $1425. This unit is available to move in right away. It has a washer & dryer, fireplace, dishwasher and parking for one car. We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we do not accept pets. Application and credit check are always free! Call us today at 206-932-3000.

Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 SW Admiral Way have any available units?
4050 SW Admiral Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 SW Admiral Way have?
Some of 4050 SW Admiral Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 SW Admiral Way currently offering any rent specials?
4050 SW Admiral Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 SW Admiral Way pet-friendly?
No, 4050 SW Admiral Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4050 SW Admiral Way offer parking?
Yes, 4050 SW Admiral Way offers parking.
Does 4050 SW Admiral Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4050 SW Admiral Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 SW Admiral Way have a pool?
No, 4050 SW Admiral Way does not have a pool.
Does 4050 SW Admiral Way have accessible units?
No, 4050 SW Admiral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 SW Admiral Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 SW Admiral Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St
Seattle, WA 98118
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University