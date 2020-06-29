All apartments in Seattle
4045 42nd Ave SW.
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

4045 42nd Ave SW

4045 42nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4045 42nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
West Seattle Home - Available March 1st - Welcome to this light filled charmer conveniently located within walking distance of California Ave SW! Enjoy easy access to restaurants, coffee shops, West Seattle Farmers Market, Alki, shopping, and bus lines to Downtown and SoDo. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Spacious living room and kitchen with space for dining. Large fenced yard with deck. Bonus room - flex space - in the lower level as well as Washer/Dryer. On-site parking in the driveway. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit and owner approval. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

(RLNE5592678)

(RLNE5592678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4045 42nd Ave SW have any available units?
4045 42nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 42nd Ave SW have?
Some of 4045 42nd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 42nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4045 42nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 42nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 42nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 4045 42nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 4045 42nd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 4045 42nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4045 42nd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 42nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4045 42nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4045 42nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4045 42nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 42nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 42nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

