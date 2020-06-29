4045 42nd Ave SW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

West Seattle Home - Available March 1st - Welcome to this light filled charmer conveniently located within walking distance of California Ave SW! Enjoy easy access to restaurants, coffee shops, West Seattle Farmers Market, Alki, shopping, and bus lines to Downtown and SoDo. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Spacious living room and kitchen with space for dining. Large fenced yard with deck. Bonus room - flex space - in the lower level as well as Washer/Dryer. On-site parking in the driveway. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit and owner approval. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



