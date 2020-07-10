403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pleasant, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on a vibrant Yesler Terrace neighborhood in Seattle.



This cozy home features hardwood flooring and windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. A wall-mounted sink, medicine cabinet, and checkered-walled shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available along with electric heating. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is not allowed though. Theres zone parking but the tenant needs to apply for a city permit.



Renter pays electricity, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will handle the HOA fees, water, sewage, trash, and gas.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Its located in a walkers and transit paradise area so daily errands can be done easily on foot and have world-class public transportation. Its also very bikeable.



Walk Score: 94

Transit Score: 100

Bike Score: 77



Nearby parks: Boren Place, Horiuchi Park, and Yesler Playfield.



Bus lines:

60 - 0.0 mile

13 - 0.1 mile

303 - 0.1 mile

4 - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

First Hill Streetcar - 0.1 mile

Link light rail - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5800250)