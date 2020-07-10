All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2

403 Terry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

403 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104
Yesler Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasant, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on a vibrant Yesler Terrace neighborhood in Seattle.

This cozy home features hardwood flooring and windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. A wall-mounted sink, medicine cabinet, and checkered-walled shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available along with electric heating. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Smoking is not allowed though. Theres zone parking but the tenant needs to apply for a city permit.

Renter pays electricity, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will handle the HOA fees, water, sewage, trash, and gas.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Its located in a walkers and transit paradise area so daily errands can be done easily on foot and have world-class public transportation. Its also very bikeable.

Walk Score: 94
Transit Score: 100
Bike Score: 77

Nearby parks: Boren Place, Horiuchi Park, and Yesler Playfield.

Bus lines:
60 - 0.0 mile
13 - 0.1 mile
303 - 0.1 mile
4 - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
First Hill Streetcar - 0.1 mile
Link light rail - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5800250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 have any available units?
403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 have?
Some of 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 is pet friendly.
Does 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 offer parking?
Yes, 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 offers parking.
Does 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 have a pool?
No, 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 have accessible units?
No, 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Terry Avenue Unit APARTMENT 2 has units with dishwashers.

