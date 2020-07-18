4022 39th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Charming, funky and very unique one bedroom, one bathroom cottage/bungalow which sits behind the main house. Ground floor is the bedroom , bath and laundry. Upstairs has a living area with built in seating as well as a dining area with built in seating. Kitchen if fully applianced with a gas range. Lovely patio outside bedroom area. Concrete and hardwood floors. Landscaping included. All utilities are included except for cable. On street parking.



Terms: 1st, last, 1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management