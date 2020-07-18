All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4022 39th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4022 39th Ave S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 PM

4022 39th Ave S

4022 39th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4022 39th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Mount Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Charming, funky and very unique one bedroom, one bathroom cottage/bungalow which sits behind the main house. Ground floor is the bedroom , bath and laundry. Upstairs has a living area with built in seating as well as a dining area with built in seating. Kitchen if fully applianced with a gas range. Lovely patio outside bedroom area. Concrete and hardwood floors. Landscaping included. All utilities are included except for cable. On street parking.

Terms: 1st, last, 1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 39th Ave S have any available units?
4022 39th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4022 39th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4022 39th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 39th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4022 39th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4022 39th Ave S offer parking?
No, 4022 39th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4022 39th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 39th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 39th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4022 39th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4022 39th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4022 39th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 39th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 39th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4022 39th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4022 39th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University