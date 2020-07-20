All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:06 PM

4003 48th Ave S

4003 48th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4003 48th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!

Spacious Seward Park home overlooking Lake Washington. Bright and beautifully maintained home just a block from Lake Washington. Main entry level offers large living area with fireplace, hardwood floor, lake views, plus access to large view deck. Separate dining area with French doors and galley-style kitchen with all appliances overlooking backyard. Main level has large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub. Second bedroom and full guest bath on mail level as well. Lower level has a large family room (fireplace not operational), second basic kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, and private entrance. Oversized two-car garage plus ample driveway parking. Fully landscaped grounds - yard care included.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

