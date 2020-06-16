All apartments in Seattle
3926 1st Ave NE #12
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3926 1st Ave NE #12

3926 1st Avenue Northeast · (206) 621-9840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3926 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 3926 1st Ave NE #12 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
3926 1st Ave NE #12 Available 07/01/20 Stylish, Upgraded Studio in Wallingford - Stylish studio in Wallingford! Unit has been recently renovated with many upgrades. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring and an eating bar! Enjoy beautiful views of Seattle and Lake Union from the roof top deck. In great location- close to restaurants, stores, bike path and more! Additional storage space, workout room, secured parking, and bike storage. Terms: Minimum 12-month lease; $1,500 deposit; No smoking; No pets.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia McLaughlin at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Remember to visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE BY APPOINTMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE4193256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 1st Ave NE #12 have any available units?
3926 1st Ave NE #12 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 1st Ave NE #12 have?
Some of 3926 1st Ave NE #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 1st Ave NE #12 currently offering any rent specials?
3926 1st Ave NE #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 1st Ave NE #12 pet-friendly?
No, 3926 1st Ave NE #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3926 1st Ave NE #12 offer parking?
Yes, 3926 1st Ave NE #12 does offer parking.
Does 3926 1st Ave NE #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 1st Ave NE #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 1st Ave NE #12 have a pool?
No, 3926 1st Ave NE #12 does not have a pool.
Does 3926 1st Ave NE #12 have accessible units?
No, 3926 1st Ave NE #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 1st Ave NE #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 1st Ave NE #12 has units with dishwashers.
