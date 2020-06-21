3926 19th Ave SW

Amenities
Large light bright Upper 2bed/1bath w huge patio!! - Unique opportunity to live in this super cool neighborhood! Beautiful 2 bedroom (one bedroom is supersized!) / 1 bath large upper unit of well-maintained duplex with a HUGE private deck off kitchen/living room.
This conveniently located home is a stones throw from Highway 99, and Highway 509, White Center, and downtown Seattle.
Freshly updated, this special house offers unbeatable amenities for $2150 / month. Let us know when you'd like to see it!!
Amenities:
Washer, Dryer
Dishwasher
Electric Stove/oven
Refrigerator
Deposit: 1 month's rent @ $2150.00
Pets negotiable
Application fee: $45.00 / adult over 18
(RLNE5834796)