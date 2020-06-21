All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3926 19th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3926 19th Ave SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3926 19th Ave SW

3926 19th Avenue Southwest · (206) 381-1437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3926 19th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3926 19th Ave SW Upper Unit · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large light bright Upper 2bed/1bath w huge patio!! - Unique opportunity to live in this super cool neighborhood! Beautiful 2 bedroom (one bedroom is supersized!) / 1 bath large upper unit of well-maintained duplex with a HUGE private deck off kitchen/living room.

This conveniently located home is a stones throw from Highway 99, and Highway 509, White Center, and downtown Seattle.

Freshly updated, this special house offers unbeatable amenities for $2150 / month. Let us know when you'd like to see it!!

Amenities:
Washer, Dryer
Dishwasher
Electric Stove/oven
Refrigerator

Deposit: 1 month's rent @ $2150.00
Pets negotiable
Application fee: $45.00 / adult over 18

(RLNE5834796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 19th Ave SW have any available units?
3926 19th Ave SW has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 19th Ave SW have?
Some of 3926 19th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 19th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3926 19th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 19th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3926 19th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3926 19th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 3926 19th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 3926 19th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 19th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 19th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3926 19th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3926 19th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3926 19th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 19th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 19th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3926 19th Ave SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity