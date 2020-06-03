Amenities

3901 NE 51st Street Available 08/15/19 Laurelhurst Area Home - Available August 15th - Charming 2-story split level home with 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms tucked up against the Burke Gilman Trail. Beautiful landscaped gardens with mature fruit trees surround this sweet cottage offering views of the gardens from every room. Upper floor features a large living room with vaulted ceiling and picture windows that welcome in a light and airy atmosphere, a generous deck off the kitchen, and 1 of the bedrooms and bathrooms. Lower level boasts a huge rec-room, the second bedroom and bathroom, and laundry room with access to the back yard garden. This home is a dream for roommates as you can really enjoy two separate living spaces under one roof. Yard service included.

Awesome location with easy access to hop on and commute via the Burke-Gilman Trail, Microsoft Connector steps away, major bus lines, UW and light rail, Seattle Childrens Hospital, University Village, neighborhood parks, restaurants, and shopping. Convenient street parking readily available.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

No Pets Allowed



