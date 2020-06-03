All apartments in Seattle
3901 NE 51st Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

3901 NE 51st Street

3901 Northeast 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Northeast 51st Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
3901 NE 51st Street Available 08/15/19 Laurelhurst Area Home - Available August 15th - Charming 2-story split level home with 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms tucked up against the Burke Gilman Trail. Beautiful landscaped gardens with mature fruit trees surround this sweet cottage offering views of the gardens from every room. Upper floor features a large living room with vaulted ceiling and picture windows that welcome in a light and airy atmosphere, a generous deck off the kitchen, and 1 of the bedrooms and bathrooms. Lower level boasts a huge rec-room, the second bedroom and bathroom, and laundry room with access to the back yard garden. This home is a dream for roommates as you can really enjoy two separate living spaces under one roof. Yard service included.
Awesome location with easy access to hop on and commute via the Burke-Gilman Trail, Microsoft Connector steps away, major bus lines, UW and light rail, Seattle Childrens Hospital, University Village, neighborhood parks, restaurants, and shopping. Convenient street parking readily available.
Sorry, no pets and no smoking.
For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this sweet home, please contact Lisa Russell at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 NE 51st Street have any available units?
3901 NE 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3901 NE 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3901 NE 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 NE 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3901 NE 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3901 NE 51st Street offer parking?
No, 3901 NE 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3901 NE 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 NE 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 NE 51st Street have a pool?
No, 3901 NE 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3901 NE 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 3901 NE 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 NE 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 NE 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 NE 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 NE 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
