Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

3836 California Ave SW

3836 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3836 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Available 11/25/19 Modern West Seattle Townhouse, 2 floors - Property Id: 169388

Modern light filled 2 level townhouse in the heart of West Seattle. High ceiling, big windows. Upper level is bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet, washer and dryer with 2 balconies. Lower level has open kitchen with Bertozzini oven, all stainless steel appliances, study and full bathroom. Lovely engineered wood floors.

You will be part of the Charlestown townhome community with local businesses including Olympia coffee shop, wine shops, ice cream parlor.

Within walking distance to multiple groceries stores, numerous restaurants. Short drive to Alki beach. Walk to farmer's market every Saturday. Take the bus to downtown Seattle and be there in 20mins.

Rent includes all utilities including WIFI. designated off street parking.
Property Id 169388
Property Id 169388

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5238420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 California Ave SW have any available units?
3836 California Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3836 California Ave SW have?
Some of 3836 California Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3836 California Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3836 California Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 California Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 3836 California Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3836 California Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3836 California Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3836 California Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3836 California Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 California Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3836 California Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3836 California Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3836 California Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 California Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3836 California Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

