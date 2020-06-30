3836 California Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access

Available 11/25/19 Modern West Seattle Townhouse, 2 floors - Property Id: 169388



Modern light filled 2 level townhouse in the heart of West Seattle. High ceiling, big windows. Upper level is bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet, washer and dryer with 2 balconies. Lower level has open kitchen with Bertozzini oven, all stainless steel appliances, study and full bathroom. Lovely engineered wood floors.



You will be part of the Charlestown townhome community with local businesses including Olympia coffee shop, wine shops, ice cream parlor.



Within walking distance to multiple groceries stores, numerous restaurants. Short drive to Alki beach. Walk to farmer's market every Saturday. Take the bus to downtown Seattle and be there in 20mins.



Rent includes all utilities including WIFI. designated off street parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169388p

Property Id 169388



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5238420)