3829 NE 95th St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 6:36 AM

3829 NE 95th St

3829 Northeast 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Northeast 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Wedgwood UPPER UNIT Mid-Century Charmer!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3829-ne-95th-st-1?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Classic UPPER UNIT mid-century charmer in spectacular Wedgwood location. Upstairs spaces are all extra-large with gleaming hardwood floors and coved doorways. Great kitchen remodel with gorgeous slab granite counters with classic touches. Sunny wrap-around deck off the kitchen. Laundry area downstairs. 2-car tandem garage. Manicured yard and fully fenced in. Fabulous location close to Burke Gilman access, Matthews Beach, Magnuson Park, restaurants, and groceries. Non-functioning fireplace. Family member lives in lower MIL (mother-in-law) unit with separate entrance. Laundry room to shared.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 10-12 month lease. Utilities to be shared and split. No smoking. Pets under 20 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 NE 95th St have any available units?
3829 NE 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 NE 95th St have?
Some of 3829 NE 95th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 NE 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
3829 NE 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 NE 95th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 NE 95th St is pet friendly.
Does 3829 NE 95th St offer parking?
Yes, 3829 NE 95th St offers parking.
Does 3829 NE 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3829 NE 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 NE 95th St have a pool?
No, 3829 NE 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 3829 NE 95th St have accessible units?
No, 3829 NE 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 NE 95th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 NE 95th St does not have units with dishwashers.

