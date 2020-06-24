Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Wedgwood UPPER UNIT Mid-Century Charmer!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3829-ne-95th-st-1?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Classic UPPER UNIT mid-century charmer in spectacular Wedgwood location. Upstairs spaces are all extra-large with gleaming hardwood floors and coved doorways. Great kitchen remodel with gorgeous slab granite counters with classic touches. Sunny wrap-around deck off the kitchen. Laundry area downstairs. 2-car tandem garage. Manicured yard and fully fenced in. Fabulous location close to Burke Gilman access, Matthews Beach, Magnuson Park, restaurants, and groceries. Non-functioning fireplace. Family member lives in lower MIL (mother-in-law) unit with separate entrance. Laundry room to shared.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 10-12 month lease. Utilities to be shared and split. No smoking. Pets under 20 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.