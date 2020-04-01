3825 NE 92nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful park like Rambler w/ finished large basement, 4BRD, 2BA, Fenced Back Yard in Wedgwood neighborhood - Beautifully mid-century Wedgwood Rambler with Finished Basement that features gracious living spaces and a great floor plan. This fabulous home features 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a large finished l(basement) family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs living room with a cozy Fireplace for your Winter Season. Back yard entertainment deck for you to enjoy the beautiful weather in the summertime, . The full daylight basement features large windows, bedroom, bath and laundry room along with a large workshop. Easy access to shopping, I-5, 520 and transit. Close to UW and Northgate Mall, NSCC.

Application fee $50 per person

Move In Cost:

First month rent $3350

Last month rent $3350

Security Deposit $3350

Pet is case by case.



