3825 NE 92nd St

Amenities
Beautiful park like Rambler w/ finished large basement, 4BRD, 2BA, Fenced Back Yard in Wedgwood neighborhood - Beautifully mid-century Wedgwood Rambler with Finished Basement that features gracious living spaces and a great floor plan. This fabulous home features 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a large finished l(basement) family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs living room with a cozy Fireplace for your Winter Season. Back yard entertainment deck for you to enjoy the beautiful weather in the summertime, . The full daylight basement features large windows, bedroom, bath and laundry room along with a large workshop. Easy access to shopping, I-5, 520 and transit. Close to UW and Northgate Mall, NSCC.
Application fee $50 per person
Move In Cost:
First month rent $3350
Last month rent $3350
Security Deposit $3350
Pet is case by case.
(RLNE4730696)