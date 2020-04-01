All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3825 NE 92nd St

3825 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Beautiful park like Rambler w/ finished large basement, 4BRD, 2BA, Fenced Back Yard in Wedgwood neighborhood - Beautifully mid-century Wedgwood Rambler with Finished Basement that features gracious living spaces and a great floor plan. This fabulous home features 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a large finished l(basement) family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs living room with a cozy Fireplace for your Winter Season. Back yard entertainment deck for you to enjoy the beautiful weather in the summertime, . The full daylight basement features large windows, bedroom, bath and laundry room along with a large workshop. Easy access to shopping, I-5, 520 and transit. Close to UW and Northgate Mall, NSCC.
Application fee $50 per person
Move In Cost:
First month rent $3350
Last month rent $3350
Security Deposit $3350
Pet is case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 NE 92nd St have any available units?
3825 NE 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 NE 92nd St have?
Some of 3825 NE 92nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 NE 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3825 NE 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 NE 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 NE 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 3825 NE 92nd St offer parking?
No, 3825 NE 92nd St does not offer parking.
Does 3825 NE 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 NE 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 NE 92nd St have a pool?
No, 3825 NE 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3825 NE 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 3825 NE 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 NE 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 NE 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
