3801 NE 86th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy 2 bed/1.75 Baths in Wedgewood - This home is a GEM! And the price is unbeatable for the quality and location. A tall hedge creates privacy in your front yard. The backyard is completely fenced. Yard will be maintained by a landscape service so YOU NEVER HAVE TO MOW THE LAWN! Enjoy the sun from your South Facing deck. Situated in the heart of Wedgwood (One of the top 15 most desired places to live in the city) you will find this home close to Cafe's, grocery, banking, entertainment, Mall shopping & Parks.



This is a rambler with hardwood floors situated on a corner lot. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. NO PETS though. Thx! There will be construction work beginning this Summer to add a separate one bedroom rambler in the backyard with a separate entry. Hence the actual size of the backyard will be cut in half. During construction, owner is offering $100 off for your inconvenience.



First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. No smoking. Fairly new refrigerator, no exhaust fan in kitchen. No roommate situation.



For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. House is available for showing on 5/1 with first, last months rent and security deposit due upon move in. Please follow the attached link to find our screening criteria:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE3369396)