Seattle, WA
3801 NE 86th St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3801 NE 86th St.

3801 Northeast 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Northeast 86th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bed/1.75 Baths in Wedgewood - This home is a GEM! And the price is unbeatable for the quality and location. A tall hedge creates privacy in your front yard. The backyard is completely fenced. Yard will be maintained by a landscape service so YOU NEVER HAVE TO MOW THE LAWN! Enjoy the sun from your South Facing deck. Situated in the heart of Wedgwood (One of the top 15 most desired places to live in the city) you will find this home close to Cafe's, grocery, banking, entertainment, Mall shopping & Parks.

This is a rambler with hardwood floors situated on a corner lot. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. NO PETS though. Thx! There will be construction work beginning this Summer to add a separate one bedroom rambler in the backyard with a separate entry. Hence the actual size of the backyard will be cut in half. During construction, owner is offering $100 off for your inconvenience.

First, last and security deposit at move-in. $43 application fee per adult. No smoking. Fairly new refrigerator, no exhaust fan in kitchen. No roommate situation.

For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. House is available for showing on 5/1 with first, last months rent and security deposit due upon move in. Please follow the attached link to find our screening criteria:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE3369396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 NE 86th St. have any available units?
3801 NE 86th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3801 NE 86th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3801 NE 86th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 NE 86th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3801 NE 86th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3801 NE 86th St. offer parking?
No, 3801 NE 86th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3801 NE 86th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 NE 86th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 NE 86th St. have a pool?
No, 3801 NE 86th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3801 NE 86th St. have accessible units?
No, 3801 NE 86th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 NE 86th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 NE 86th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 NE 86th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 NE 86th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
