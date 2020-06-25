All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

3731 Eastern Ave N

3731 Eastern Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3731 Eastern Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3731 Eastern Ave N Available 07/01/19 Old World Charm with Views of Lake Union! - This home features lots of old world charm, hardwood floors throughout, and great views of Lake Union! Located on the Burke Gilman trail and near Gasworks Park, this is a great neighborhood just two blocks from the lake, perfect for the Summer! One car detached garage included and off street parking. Large unfinished basement offers plenty of storage. 1 dog under 40 pounds allowed with deposit. Gas heat. Tenant pays all utilities. Available June 18th, so don't wait too long or this home will be gone! The closest grocery stores are Durn Good Grocery, QFC and Quality Food Center. Nearby coffee shops include Irwin's and Voulas Offshore Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Westward, and Var Restaurants. 3731 Eastern Ave N is near Waterway 18 Park, North Passage Point Park and Good Turn Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has steep hills. Walk score of 80, Transit score of 64 and Bike score of 77!

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 Eastern Ave N have any available units?
3731 Eastern Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 Eastern Ave N have?
Some of 3731 Eastern Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 Eastern Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3731 Eastern Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 Eastern Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 Eastern Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3731 Eastern Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3731 Eastern Ave N offers parking.
Does 3731 Eastern Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 Eastern Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 Eastern Ave N have a pool?
No, 3731 Eastern Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3731 Eastern Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3731 Eastern Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 Eastern Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 Eastern Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
