One-bedroom condo near Fremont Canal Park. Available now!



Features:



- Ground-level condo

- 1 bed / 1 bath

- Hardwood flooring in living room

- Black-out shade installed in the bedroom

- Updated bathroom w/ tile surround.



Community pool & courtyard. Many great restaurants & shops within walking distance! Visit the local Fremont Market on Sundays!



Rental Terms:

W/S/T included, residents must setup power account.

No pets allowed

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2, Seattle, King County Washington 98103



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



