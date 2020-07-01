Amenities
One-bedroom condo near Fremont Canal Park. Available now!
Features:
- Ground-level condo
- 1 bed / 1 bath
- Hardwood flooring in living room
- Black-out shade installed in the bedroom
- Updated bathroom w/ tile surround.
Community pool & courtyard. Many great restaurants & shops within walking distance! Visit the local Fremont Market on Sundays!
Rental Terms:
W/S/T included, residents must setup power account.
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2, Seattle, King County Washington 98103
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5354508)