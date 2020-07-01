All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2

3636 Evanston Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
pool
One-bedroom condo near Fremont Canal Park. Available now!

Features:

- Ground-level condo
- 1 bed / 1 bath
- Hardwood flooring in living room
- Black-out shade installed in the bedroom
- Updated bathroom w/ tile surround.

Community pool & courtyard. Many great restaurants & shops within walking distance! Visit the local Fremont Market on Sundays!

Rental Terms:
W/S/T included, residents must setup power account.
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2, Seattle, King County Washington 98103

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5354508)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 have any available units?
3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 have?
Some of 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 have a pool?
Yes, 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 has a pool.
Does 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Evanston Ave N Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.

