3620 Palatine Ave N
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

3620 Palatine Ave N

3620 Palatine Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

3620 Palatine Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Newer, modern, cutting edge 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in downtown Fremont. Flexible floor plan with designer touches. Light-filled living room with wall of windows, hardwoods & a gas fireplace. Custom kitchen includes quartz counters, tile splash, recessed lighting, gas cooking, & adjacent dining. Wonderful master suite with private bath. Expansive roof top deck w/stunning views excellent for entertaining!!

Terms: 1st, last and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. 1 small pet allowed. No smoking

Minimum credit score: 700
Co-signers accepted: No
Renters insurance required: Yes
Verified income ratio: 3X monthly rent

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Palatine Ave N have any available units?
3620 Palatine Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3620 Palatine Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Palatine Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Palatine Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3620 Palatine Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3620 Palatine Ave N offer parking?
No, 3620 Palatine Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3620 Palatine Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Palatine Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Palatine Ave N have a pool?
No, 3620 Palatine Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Palatine Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3620 Palatine Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Palatine Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Palatine Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 Palatine Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 Palatine Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

