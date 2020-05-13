3620 Palatine Ave N

Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Newer, modern, cutting edge 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in downtown Fremont. Flexible floor plan with designer touches. Light-filled living room with wall of windows, hardwoods & a gas fireplace. Custom kitchen includes quartz counters, tile splash, recessed lighting, gas cooking, & adjacent dining. Wonderful master suite with private bath. Expansive roof top deck w/stunning views excellent for entertaining!!



Terms: 1st, last and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. 1 small pet allowed. No smoking



Minimum credit score: 700

Co-signers accepted: No

Renters insurance required: Yes

Verified income ratio: 3X monthly rent



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



