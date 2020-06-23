All apartments in Seattle
3618 1st Avenue Northwest

3618 1st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3618 1st Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
yoga
Available December 1 2018 | Call or text for viewing appointment show contact info

Enjoy the lifestyle you always wanted to have - Rent this Fremont townhome near a wide-range of eateries, shops, bars and farmer's market. You can walk through Fremont's many delightful public art sculptures to the library, gyms, nightclubs, boutiques, cafes, Fremont Farmer's market and the PCC Natural Market. Quick access by bus or bike to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, U W neighborhoods. The 17-mile Burke Gilman trail in walking distance for bikers and joggers.

-2BR/2.5BA/ plus a loft with partial view of Queen Anne hill
-One attached car garage included
-Bonus finished attic room with skylight with many possible uses from yoga to a home theater
-Open kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertop in kitchen
-Gas fireplace in the living room
-The upper level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings
-Plenty of windows for sunlight
-Bamboo flooring in the main level
-Built three-star green energy standards with an on-demand water heater.
-Extra insulation and very energy efficient heating system to minimize utility bills. LOW utility cost!
No smoking. No pets. All utilities paid by tenant.

Applicants must pass credit check.
First and last month rent plus security deposit due on the move in date.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21993

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4512683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

