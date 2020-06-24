3617 40th Avenue West

Amenities

Excellent Magnolia 3Bd/1.75Ba Home Across from Discovery Park - Classic Magnolia mid-century home with abundant living space and natural light. Main floor has refinished hardwood floors, 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Well-appointed kitchen with eating nook, dining room and a beautiful front-facing living room with wood fireplace. Downstairs has a large bonus room with gas fireplace, 3rd bedroom with new 3/4 bath and utility room. 1+ car attached garage. Ideal location across the street from a Discovery Park and easy walking access to multiple shops, restaurants and the Metropolitan Market. Bus line within easy walking distance. Interior of the house has just been repainted and new carpets installed.



Don't miss this opportunity if you are looking for a wonderful rental home in the heart of Magnolia!



Pets per management approval & $300 deposit per pet



All utilities paid by tenant



(RLNE2367303)