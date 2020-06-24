All apartments in Seattle
3617 40th Avenue West
3617 40th Avenue West

3617 40th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3617 40th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent Magnolia 3Bd/1.75Ba Home Across from Discovery Park - Classic Magnolia mid-century home with abundant living space and natural light. Main floor has refinished hardwood floors, 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Well-appointed kitchen with eating nook, dining room and a beautiful front-facing living room with wood fireplace. Downstairs has a large bonus room with gas fireplace, 3rd bedroom with new 3/4 bath and utility room. 1+ car attached garage. Ideal location across the street from a Discovery Park and easy walking access to multiple shops, restaurants and the Metropolitan Market. Bus line within easy walking distance. Interior of the house has just been repainted and new carpets installed.

Don't miss this opportunity if you are looking for a wonderful rental home in the heart of Magnolia!

Pets per management approval & $300 deposit per pet

All utilities paid by tenant

(RLNE2367303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 40th Avenue West have any available units?
3617 40th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 40th Avenue West have?
Some of 3617 40th Avenue West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 40th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
3617 40th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 40th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 40th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 3617 40th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 3617 40th Avenue West offers parking.
Does 3617 40th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 40th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 40th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 3617 40th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 3617 40th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 3617 40th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 40th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 40th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
