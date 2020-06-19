All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

3525 S. Ferdinand St

3525 South Ferdinand Street · No Longer Available
Location

3525 South Ferdinand Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
3525 S. Ferdinand St Available 10/01/19 Charming Craftsman Home in Great Location - This 2+ BR/1.75 BA Craftsman home is located in the heart of Columbia City close to shopping, restaurants, Starbucks, and only 1 block away from the new PCC. Close to Light Rail Stations. Main level living & dining spaces feature open floor plan, solid oak hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with ample cabinet space, glass cook top, dishwasher, pot rack, and build-in microwave. Backdoor leading to deck perfect for entertaining, BBQ, and relaxing. Two bedrooms and tiled full bath with new fixtures are also located on the main level. Lower level features large family/media room and non-conforming bedroom perfect for guests or home office with new carpets throughout. Additional newly remodeled three-quarter bath with nice tile flooring. Ample storage throughout. Full size energy efficient washer/dryer in separate laundry room. 2 off street parking spaces. Gas heat.
Terms: 1st month rent + 1-month security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant pays for bi-monthly lawn service and yard clean up.
Lease Length: 10 or 22-months lease ending July 31, 2021.
NO SMOKING. PETS CASE BY CASE.
Application fee $43 per adult.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements: https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW REALTY LLC

(RLNE3710530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 S. Ferdinand St have any available units?
3525 S. Ferdinand St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 S. Ferdinand St have?
Some of 3525 S. Ferdinand St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 S. Ferdinand St currently offering any rent specials?
3525 S. Ferdinand St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 S. Ferdinand St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 S. Ferdinand St is pet friendly.
Does 3525 S. Ferdinand St offer parking?
Yes, 3525 S. Ferdinand St offers parking.
Does 3525 S. Ferdinand St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 S. Ferdinand St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 S. Ferdinand St have a pool?
No, 3525 S. Ferdinand St does not have a pool.
Does 3525 S. Ferdinand St have accessible units?
No, 3525 S. Ferdinand St does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 S. Ferdinand St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 S. Ferdinand St has units with dishwashers.
