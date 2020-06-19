Amenities

3525 S. Ferdinand St Available 10/01/19 Charming Craftsman Home in Great Location - This 2+ BR/1.75 BA Craftsman home is located in the heart of Columbia City close to shopping, restaurants, Starbucks, and only 1 block away from the new PCC. Close to Light Rail Stations. Main level living & dining spaces feature open floor plan, solid oak hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace and lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with ample cabinet space, glass cook top, dishwasher, pot rack, and build-in microwave. Backdoor leading to deck perfect for entertaining, BBQ, and relaxing. Two bedrooms and tiled full bath with new fixtures are also located on the main level. Lower level features large family/media room and non-conforming bedroom perfect for guests or home office with new carpets throughout. Additional newly remodeled three-quarter bath with nice tile flooring. Ample storage throughout. Full size energy efficient washer/dryer in separate laundry room. 2 off street parking spaces. Gas heat.

Terms: 1st month rent + 1-month security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant pays for bi-monthly lawn service and yard clean up.

Lease Length: 10 or 22-months lease ending July 31, 2021.

NO SMOKING. PETS CASE BY CASE.

Application fee $43 per adult.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements: https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW REALTY LLC



