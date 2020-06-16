3453 21st Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath Townhome for Rent - Magnolia - Property Id: 80717



- 5 min walk to grocery store (QFC), Starbucks, and restaurants. 20 min walk to Discovery park and access to a bunch of hiking and bike trails. 1 Car Garage has wall mounted wire shelves - which provides ton of extra storage space.



- 1 min walk to the bus stop with bus service to Downtown/Amazon Offices, Pacific University, and Univ of Washington (Bus number 33 and 31).



- The exteriors are getting a fresh paint in Sep 2018, and the house comes with an outdoor grill, and armoires/chests (optional).



- 2 Bedrooms and 1 master bath on the top floor and a 3rd smaller bedroom (fits a queen bed and can serve as a guest bedroom) is on the first floor and has a full bath attached. It also opens up into the patio. There is a full washer and dryer attached in the unit and an electric fire place.



- 2nd floor has the kitchen which comes with granite counter tops, refrigerator, dish washer and oven (all stainless steel appliances). Living room opens up to a deck.



- Available starting Nov 1.

