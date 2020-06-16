All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

3453 21st Ave W

3453 21st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3453 21st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath Townhome for Rent - Magnolia - Property Id: 80717

- 5 min walk to grocery store (QFC), Starbucks, and restaurants. 20 min walk to Discovery park and access to a bunch of hiking and bike trails. 1 Car Garage has wall mounted wire shelves - which provides ton of extra storage space.

- 1 min walk to the bus stop with bus service to Downtown/Amazon Offices, Pacific University, and Univ of Washington (Bus number 33 and 31).

- The exteriors are getting a fresh paint in Sep 2018, and the house comes with an outdoor grill, and armoires/chests (optional).

- 2 Bedrooms and 1 master bath on the top floor and a 3rd smaller bedroom (fits a queen bed and can serve as a guest bedroom) is on the first floor and has a full bath attached. It also opens up into the patio. There is a full washer and dryer attached in the unit and an electric fire place.

- 2nd floor has the kitchen which comes with granite counter tops, refrigerator, dish washer and oven (all stainless steel appliances). Living room opens up to a deck.

- Available starting Nov 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80717
Property Id 80717

(RLNE5574370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 21st Ave W have any available units?
3453 21st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3453 21st Ave W have?
Some of 3453 21st Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 21st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3453 21st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 21st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3453 21st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3453 21st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3453 21st Ave W offers parking.
Does 3453 21st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3453 21st Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 21st Ave W have a pool?
No, 3453 21st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3453 21st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3453 21st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 21st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 21st Ave W has units with dishwashers.
