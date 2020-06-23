All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 344 NW 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
344 NW 83rd Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

344 NW 83rd Street

344 Northwest 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

344 Northwest 83rd Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Greenwood ~ Ballard Home - Available September 7th - Lovely renovated 1900+ sq ft home situated close to the Greenwood and Ballard neighborhoods. Enjoy close proximity to restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, retail, bus lines, and other neighborhood amenities! Step inside this Craftsman and experience period details with modern updates. Hardwoods throughout with a fireplace in the living room. Oversized kitchen with gas range, stainless appliances, and soapstone countertops. Plenty of room for dining and a spacious bonus area off the kitchen. A wall of windows opens up to showcase a fully finished, and fenced, flagstone patio - perfect for outdoor entertaining and BBQs. Off the back patio area is also an unfinished artist's studio, or shop space, with electricity, a heat pump (for heating and cooling), and loads of natural light. Hex tile floor in the full bathroom and a bedroom with walk-in closet. Downstairs you'll find a 3/4 bath with shower, extra room, and washer/dryer. Heat Recovery Ventilation system (HRV) and AC. Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 619-8124

#avenueoneresidential #greenwoodrentals #ballardforlease #seattlerentals

(RLNE4199877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 NW 83rd Street have any available units?
344 NW 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 NW 83rd Street have?
Some of 344 NW 83rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 NW 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 NW 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 NW 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 NW 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 344 NW 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 344 NW 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 NW 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 NW 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 NW 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 344 NW 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 NW 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 344 NW 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 NW 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 NW 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University