344 NW 83rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Greenwood ~ Ballard Home - Available September 7th - Lovely renovated 1900+ sq ft home situated close to the Greenwood and Ballard neighborhoods. Enjoy close proximity to restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, retail, bus lines, and other neighborhood amenities! Step inside this Craftsman and experience period details with modern updates. Hardwoods throughout with a fireplace in the living room. Oversized kitchen with gas range, stainless appliances, and soapstone countertops. Plenty of room for dining and a spacious bonus area off the kitchen. A wall of windows opens up to showcase a fully finished, and fenced, flagstone patio - perfect for outdoor entertaining and BBQs. Off the back patio area is also an unfinished artist's studio, or shop space, with electricity, a heat pump (for heating and cooling), and loads of natural light. Hex tile floor in the full bathroom and a bedroom with walk-in closet. Downstairs you'll find a 3/4 bath with shower, extra room, and washer/dryer. Heat Recovery Ventilation system (HRV) and AC. Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 619-8124



#avenueoneresidential #greenwoodrentals #ballardforlease #seattlerentals



(RLNE4199877)