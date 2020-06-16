All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
344 NW 48th St
Last updated December 13 2019 at 3:30 PM

344 NW 48th St

344 Northwest 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

344 Northwest 48th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare 1 bedroom, 1 bath single-family Ballard bungalow with yard! This thoughtfully updated home has refinished wood floors and lots of windows for plenty of light. Updated kitchen with tons of storage and drawers in new cabinets - along with range, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, and a built-in work desk. One bedroom has en suite bathroom and closet with access to attic space above for additional storage. Basement includes w/d and 500 sf of additional storage space. Partially fenced backyard. Ideally located in close-in Frelard location. Walking distance to parks, brewpubs, restaurants, grocery stores and everything that Fremont and Ballard have to offer. Tenant to pay all utilities. 12-16 month lease.

Terms: 12-16 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 NW 48th St have any available units?
344 NW 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 NW 48th St have?
Some of 344 NW 48th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 NW 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
344 NW 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 NW 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 344 NW 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 344 NW 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 344 NW 48th St offers parking.
Does 344 NW 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 NW 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 NW 48th St have a pool?
No, 344 NW 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 344 NW 48th St have accessible units?
No, 344 NW 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 344 NW 48th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 NW 48th St has units with dishwashers.

