344 NW 48th St

Rare 1 bedroom, 1 bath single-family Ballard bungalow with yard! This thoughtfully updated home has refinished wood floors and lots of windows for plenty of light. Updated kitchen with tons of storage and drawers in new cabinets - along with range, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, and a built-in work desk. One bedroom has en suite bathroom and closet with access to attic space above for additional storage. Basement includes w/d and 500 sf of additional storage space. Partially fenced backyard. Ideally located in close-in Frelard location. Walking distance to parks, brewpubs, restaurants, grocery stores and everything that Fremont and Ballard have to offer. Tenant to pay all utilities. 12-16 month lease.



