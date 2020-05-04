All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3420 15th Ave W Apt 107
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3420 15th Ave W Apt 107

3420 15th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3420 15th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Urban Terrace Condo #107 - Property Id: 169953

Request a showing: Ryan Currie @ 206-876-0144; RyanCurr@gmail.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to the neighborhood! Interbay is a coastal neighborhood located in the valley between Queen Anne Hill and Magnolia and just across from the Ballard Bridge.

This first-floor condo has its own private patio (600 sp ft) and private entrance. The unit is connected to the commons area and gym, for convenient morning workouts and only one connected neighbor.

Included in rent:

1 off-street numbered parking space.
Storage unit in the commons area.
W/S/G included; electric-only utility besides internet, cable, etc.

Easy access to the Rapid Ride D Line. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood kitchen cabinets, brand new laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the bedroom. Large bathroom and large bedroom that can fit a king-size bed with room to spare! Walk-in closet with the extra mini-storage area. New washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169953
Property Id 169953

(RLNE5389383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 have any available units?
3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 have?
Some of 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 currently offering any rent specials?
3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 pet-friendly?
No, 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 offer parking?
Yes, 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 offers parking.
Does 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 have a pool?
No, 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 does not have a pool.
Does 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 have accessible units?
No, 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 15th Ave W Apt 107 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University