3420 15th Ave W Apt 107

Urban Terrace Condo #107 - Property Id: 169953



Request a showing: Ryan Currie @ 206-876-0144; RyanCurr@gmail.com



Welcome to the neighborhood! Interbay is a coastal neighborhood located in the valley between Queen Anne Hill and Magnolia and just across from the Ballard Bridge.



This first-floor condo has its own private patio (600 sp ft) and private entrance. The unit is connected to the commons area and gym, for convenient morning workouts and only one connected neighbor.



Included in rent:



1 off-street numbered parking space.

Storage unit in the commons area.

W/S/G included; electric-only utility besides internet, cable, etc.



Easy access to the Rapid Ride D Line. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood kitchen cabinets, brand new laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the bedroom. Large bathroom and large bedroom that can fit a king-size bed with room to spare! Walk-in closet with the extra mini-storage area. New washer and dryer.

Property Id 169953



