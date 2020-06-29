All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3417 39th ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3417 39th ave W
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:56 PM

3417 39th ave W

3417 39th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3417 39th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 3/1/2020! Charming remodeled home nestled in Magnolia just steps away from Discovery park. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with over 1840 sqft of interior space. First level includes two bedrooms ; 1 full bathroom; kitchen and living/dinning area. Lower level has 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom with additional living space. The home includes two outdoor decks newer carpet downstairs and new hardwoods upstairs. The Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and open layout overlooking dinning/ family room area. Plenty of windows throughout home, which allows a ton of natural light. Washer and dryer included along with outdoor space, carport and plenty of storage space. Owner is seeking 12 month lease term with security deposit (one month) and first full month’s rent submitted prior to move-in. Renters insurance of $300,000 liability is also required. No pets and no smoking.All utilities including yard maintenance are of tenants responsibility. Applications online at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/appliaction contact Benjamin at Benjamin@SeattleRentalGroup.com if you have any questions.

Terms: 12 month lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 39th ave W have any available units?
3417 39th ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 39th ave W have?
Some of 3417 39th ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 39th ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3417 39th ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 39th ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3417 39th ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3417 39th ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3417 39th ave W offers parking.
Does 3417 39th ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 39th ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 39th ave W have a pool?
No, 3417 39th ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3417 39th ave W have accessible units?
No, 3417 39th ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 39th ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 39th ave W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University