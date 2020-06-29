3417 39th ave W

Amenities

Available 3/1/2020! Charming remodeled home nestled in Magnolia just steps away from Discovery park. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with over 1840 sqft of interior space. First level includes two bedrooms ; 1 full bathroom; kitchen and living/dinning area. Lower level has 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom with additional living space. The home includes two outdoor decks newer carpet downstairs and new hardwoods upstairs. The Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and open layout overlooking dinning/ family room area. Plenty of windows throughout home, which allows a ton of natural light. Washer and dryer included along with outdoor space, carport and plenty of storage space. Owner is seeking 12 month lease term with security deposit (one month) and first full month’s rent submitted prior to move-in. Renters insurance of $300,000 liability is also required. No pets and no smoking.All utilities including yard maintenance are of tenants responsibility. Applications online at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/appliaction contact Benjamin at Benjamin@SeattleRentalGroup.com if you have any questions.



