Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

3401 Albion Place N Apt 6

3401 Albion Place North · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Albion Place North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo in Fremont, FREE PARKING - 1 Bed / 1 Bath 715 sq ft Condo with a Lake Union View!
Impressive residence located along the waterfront in Fremont, with an amazing view of Lake Union and Mount Rainier. Unit has a easy walk to Fremont Ave, Gas Works Park, and right off Burke Gilman Trail.

Easy access to SLU, Downtown, UW and I-5.

RENT INCLUDES: secured building access, assigned parking spot, onsite laundry, Water-Sewer-Garbage.

Professionally managed by Guenther Property Management, viewings by appointment only call 509.869.3721 to schedule.

(RLNE4527925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 have any available units?
3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 offers parking.
Does 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 Albion Place N Apt 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
