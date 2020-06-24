3401 Albion Place N Apt 6

Amenities

1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo in Fremont, FREE PARKING - 1 Bed / 1 Bath 715 sq ft Condo with a Lake Union View!

Impressive residence located along the waterfront in Fremont, with an amazing view of Lake Union and Mount Rainier. Unit has a easy walk to Fremont Ave, Gas Works Park, and right off Burke Gilman Trail.



Easy access to SLU, Downtown, UW and I-5.



RENT INCLUDES: secured building access, assigned parking spot, onsite laundry, Water-Sewer-Garbage.



Professionally managed by Guenther Property Management, viewings by appointment only call 509.869.3721 to schedule.



