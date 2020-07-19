Amenities

Greenwood Home Available - Greenwood Charmer enjoys open floor plan, hdwds in the living & dining areas, fresh paint, new carpet Large kit w/ eating area . Laundry rm w/ sink & tons of storage throughout home. large fully fenced yard. . Quiet street yet just minutes to shopping, dining, Green Lk & freeways.

Term lease

Security performance deposit $1900

Application fee per adults $45

1st, last & deposit at lease signing

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/36021a70fd/337-nw-90th-st-seattle-wa-98117?sd=true

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5393651)