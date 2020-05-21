Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

336 NW 54th Available 06/01/19 Ballard Home - Available June 1st! Charming two bedroom, plus den, Ballard home on a non-through street! Hardwoods throughout and a fireplace in the living room for cozy days/evenings. Butcher block countertops, glass-front cabinets, and stainless appliances in the kitchen with separate space for dining. French doors open onto an outdoor deck for dining al fresco and BBQs as well as access to fenced yard and garden. Home also offers a washer and dryer and one off-street parking space. Enjoy easy access to Ballard, Fremont, Phinney Ridge, bus lines, Aurora/Highway 99, restaurants, and shops. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. No smokers, please.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 465-7594.



#avenueoneresidential #ballardrentals #phinneyforlease



(RLNE3237151)