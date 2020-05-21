All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

336 NW 54th

336 Northwest 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

336 Northwest 54th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
336 NW 54th Available 06/01/19 Ballard Home - Available June 1st! Charming two bedroom, plus den, Ballard home on a non-through street! Hardwoods throughout and a fireplace in the living room for cozy days/evenings. Butcher block countertops, glass-front cabinets, and stainless appliances in the kitchen with separate space for dining. French doors open onto an outdoor deck for dining al fresco and BBQs as well as access to fenced yard and garden. Home also offers a washer and dryer and one off-street parking space. Enjoy easy access to Ballard, Fremont, Phinney Ridge, bus lines, Aurora/Highway 99, restaurants, and shops. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. No smokers, please.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 465-7594.

#avenueoneresidential #ballardrentals #phinneyforlease

(RLNE3237151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 NW 54th have any available units?
336 NW 54th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 NW 54th have?
Some of 336 NW 54th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 NW 54th currently offering any rent specials?
336 NW 54th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 NW 54th pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 NW 54th is pet friendly.
Does 336 NW 54th offer parking?
No, 336 NW 54th does not offer parking.
Does 336 NW 54th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 NW 54th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 NW 54th have a pool?
No, 336 NW 54th does not have a pool.
Does 336 NW 54th have accessible units?
No, 336 NW 54th does not have accessible units.
Does 336 NW 54th have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 NW 54th does not have units with dishwashers.
