3322 Wetmore Ave S
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3322 Wetmore Ave S

3322 Wetmore Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3322 Wetmore Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3322 Wetmore Ave S Available 06/24/19 Well maintained 3 bedroom house in the heart of Mt Baker! - Please email the the current residents to schedule a tour: cotticol@gmail.com

Light filled 3 bed 2.25 bath will take your breath away! Main floor has 1 bedroom ensuite that is great for guests. Bamboo flooring on main level, open kitchen, dining and living room with cozy gas fireplace. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Private outdoor fully fenced patio and garden area.

The house is located in the Mount Baker area of Seattle and everything is close by. Bus lines, Swedish Medical Center, the bustling nightlife of Capitol Hill, Lake Washington, The International District. You are right in the hub of many of Seattle's famous neighborhoods.

It is available 06/24/2019. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the available move-in date, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4885355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Wetmore Ave S have any available units?
3322 Wetmore Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Wetmore Ave S have?
Some of 3322 Wetmore Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Wetmore Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Wetmore Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Wetmore Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Wetmore Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Wetmore Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Wetmore Ave S offers parking.
Does 3322 Wetmore Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3322 Wetmore Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Wetmore Ave S have a pool?
No, 3322 Wetmore Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Wetmore Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3322 Wetmore Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Wetmore Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Wetmore Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
