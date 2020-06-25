Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3322 Wetmore Ave S Available 06/24/19 Well maintained 3 bedroom house in the heart of Mt Baker! - Please email the the current residents to schedule a tour: cotticol@gmail.com



Light filled 3 bed 2.25 bath will take your breath away! Main floor has 1 bedroom ensuite that is great for guests. Bamboo flooring on main level, open kitchen, dining and living room with cozy gas fireplace. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Private outdoor fully fenced patio and garden area.



The house is located in the Mount Baker area of Seattle and everything is close by. Bus lines, Swedish Medical Center, the bustling nightlife of Capitol Hill, Lake Washington, The International District. You are right in the hub of many of Seattle's famous neighborhoods.



It is available 06/24/2019. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the available move-in date, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4885355)