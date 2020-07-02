3320 Southwest Graham Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking garage

Fully furnished new and beautiful Craftsman style Townhome. Showcasing slab granite kitchen & master bath counters, kitchen subway tile back splash, hardwoods on main floor & entry, SS appliances. Light filled & open space, covered patio w/ garden in front & deck off living room, great for entertaining. 2 bed. 2.5 bath with den and 1 car garage, room for storage & driveway for extra parking! Great location and convenient access to bus line, restaurants, Alki Beach, coffee shops & more. Move in/out fee $254.50. No pets. Heating source from 2 mini splits,