Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:54 PM

3320 Southwest Graham Street

3320 SW Graham St · No Longer Available
Location

3320 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fully furnished new and beautiful Craftsman style Townhome. Showcasing slab granite kitchen & master bath counters, kitchen subway tile back splash, hardwoods on main floor & entry, SS appliances. Light filled & open space, covered patio w/ garden in front & deck off living room, great for entertaining. 2 bed. 2.5 bath with den and 1 car garage, room for storage & driveway for extra parking! Great location and convenient access to bus line, restaurants, Alki Beach, coffee shops & more. Move in/out fee $254.50. No pets. Heating source from 2 mini splits,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

