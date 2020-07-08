All apartments in Seattle
Location

3300 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom/2-bathroom condo offered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. This condo has it all and the location can’t be beat! Enjoy overlooking Lake Union from all living areas and a private 200 sq. ft. sawtooth-style deck. Open living space is bright and tastefully decorated. Kitchen has all appliances and opens to large dining area with a secret sitting nook. Living room with fireplace leads to view deck. Master bedroom with a private entry to view deck, walk-in closet, duel sinks, and large soaking tub. A large second bedroom, bathroom, and spacious laundry room finish off this unique condo in highly desired building. Rent includes two parking spaces in secured garage and water/sewer/garbage service. Easy access to downtown, Fremont, UW, major bus lines, and steps from the Burke-Gilman trail.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Meridian Ave N have any available units?
3300 Meridian Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Meridian Ave N have?
Some of 3300 Meridian Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Meridian Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Meridian Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Meridian Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Meridian Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3300 Meridian Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Meridian Ave N offers parking.
Does 3300 Meridian Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Meridian Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Meridian Ave N have a pool?
No, 3300 Meridian Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Meridian Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3300 Meridian Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Meridian Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Meridian Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

