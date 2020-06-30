All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

329 N 90th St

329 N 90th St · No Longer Available
Location

329 N 90th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN Showing Sat 11/2 at 4pm! Ready Now-Gorgeous Greenwood Townhouse with Garage! - This fantastic new build townhouse in Greenwood with all the perks is ready for move in now.
Spend the holidays in your new digs and then in summer keep cool with the AC!

Home features 3 levels of wide living space and a bottom level with garage.

Stainless appliances, open concept kit to to den with breakfast bar, and separate living space on main level.

Second level has a full bath and 2 good size bedrooms.

Master suite is on top floor with huge bath, walk-in shower, and separate walk-in closet that is big enough to be a small office!

One small pet considered with fee and deposit.

Application Criteria:
700 MIN Credit Score per applicant
$5000.00 MIN Gross Monthly Income per applicant

TEXT for tour time.
Anita 206-228-9017

(RLNE5267099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 N 90th St have any available units?
329 N 90th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 N 90th St have?
Some of 329 N 90th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 N 90th St currently offering any rent specials?
329 N 90th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 N 90th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 N 90th St is pet friendly.
Does 329 N 90th St offer parking?
Yes, 329 N 90th St offers parking.
Does 329 N 90th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 N 90th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 N 90th St have a pool?
No, 329 N 90th St does not have a pool.
Does 329 N 90th St have accessible units?
No, 329 N 90th St does not have accessible units.
Does 329 N 90th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 N 90th St does not have units with dishwashers.

