329 N 90th St

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN Showing Sat 11/2 at 4pm! Ready Now-Gorgeous Greenwood Townhouse with Garage! - This fantastic new build townhouse in Greenwood with all the perks is ready for move in now.

Spend the holidays in your new digs and then in summer keep cool with the AC!



Home features 3 levels of wide living space and a bottom level with garage.



Stainless appliances, open concept kit to to den with breakfast bar, and separate living space on main level.



Second level has a full bath and 2 good size bedrooms.



Master suite is on top floor with huge bath, walk-in shower, and separate walk-in closet that is big enough to be a small office!



One small pet considered with fee and deposit.



Application Criteria:

700 MIN Credit Score per applicant

$5000.00 MIN Gross Monthly Income per applicant



TEXT for tour time.

Anita 206-228-9017



(RLNE5267099)