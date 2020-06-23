3255 28th ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c146685016 ---- The entertainment opportunities are endless w/ this corner lot sentimental piece of Magnolia history- formerly a grocer built in 1934 this unique property offers 1870 sq. ft. Open floor plan w / 2 Beds & 1.75 baths all on 1 level (perfect for wheelchair accessible). Fruit Trees and Garden Space at one-time award-winning gardens surrounding property are truly special- have been featured in Pacific NW Magazine! And gorgeous south facing sunroom & patio off the back of the master bedroom offer everything you can imagine. Other great add on to this rare rental opportunity - Projector TV, Partially Fenced, Alley, Sidewalk, on and off-street parking with even more for you to see ?Like the live coy pond and running stream! YES, this is an amazing rental find and will not last! Ada Wheel Chair Accusable Alley Corner Lot Fire Place Fruit Trees Garden And Garden Space On / Off Street Parking Sunroom