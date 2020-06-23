All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3255 28th ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3255 28th ave W
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

3255 28th ave W

3255 28th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3255 28th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c146685016 ---- The entertainment opportunities are endless w/ this corner lot sentimental piece of Magnolia history- formerly a grocer built in 1934 this unique property offers 1870 sq. ft. Open floor plan w / 2 Beds & 1.75 baths all on 1 level (perfect for wheelchair accessible). Fruit Trees and Garden Space at one-time award-winning gardens surrounding property are truly special- have been featured in Pacific NW Magazine! And gorgeous south facing sunroom & patio off the back of the master bedroom offer everything you can imagine. Other great add on to this rare rental opportunity - Projector TV, Partially Fenced, Alley, Sidewalk, on and off-street parking with even more for you to see ?Like the live coy pond and running stream! YES, this is an amazing rental find and will not last! Ada Wheel Chair Accusable Alley Corner Lot Fire Place Fruit Trees Garden And Garden Space On / Off Street Parking Sunroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 28th ave W have any available units?
3255 28th ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 28th ave W have?
Some of 3255 28th ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 28th ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3255 28th ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 28th ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3255 28th ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3255 28th ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3255 28th ave W does offer parking.
Does 3255 28th ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 28th ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 28th ave W have a pool?
No, 3255 28th ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3255 28th ave W have accessible units?
Yes, 3255 28th ave W has accessible units.
Does 3255 28th ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 28th ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University