All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3243 22nd Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3243 22nd Ave W
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:06 AM

3243 22nd Ave W

3243 22nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3243 22nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
AVAILABLE NOW!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Bright charming 1940’s Magnolia home sits up off the street with a bay window view of Queen Anne. Generous terraced backyard built for growing veggies and lined with herbs, berries, and mature fruit trees. Walk to parks, QFC, and multiple bus lines. Updated electrical, large laundry and storage room, new hardware and fixtures throughout, including major updates in kitchen and bathroom, smart lights, fresh paint, hardwood main floor and freshly cleaned carpet in finished basement. Two bedrooms upstairs, large bonus room in basement along with additional bonus area great for office space or home gym. Plentiful street parking.

Terms: 1st, last and 1 month's rent deposit. 6,12,18 month lease. No smoking. Small pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 22nd Ave W have any available units?
3243 22nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3243 22nd Ave W have?
Some of 3243 22nd Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 22nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3243 22nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 22nd Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3243 22nd Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3243 22nd Ave W offer parking?
No, 3243 22nd Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3243 22nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 22nd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 22nd Ave W have a pool?
No, 3243 22nd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3243 22nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3243 22nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 22nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 22nd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University