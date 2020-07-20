3243 22nd Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Bright charming 1940’s Magnolia home sits up off the street with a bay window view of Queen Anne. Generous terraced backyard built for growing veggies and lined with herbs, berries, and mature fruit trees. Walk to parks, QFC, and multiple bus lines. Updated electrical, large laundry and storage room, new hardware and fixtures throughout, including major updates in kitchen and bathroom, smart lights, fresh paint, hardwood main floor and freshly cleaned carpet in finished basement. Two bedrooms upstairs, large bonus room in basement along with additional bonus area great for office space or home gym. Plentiful street parking.



Terms: 1st, last and 1 month's rent deposit. 6,12,18 month lease. No smoking. Small pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



