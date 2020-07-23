323 Queen Anne Ave N 409

Amenities

Furnished Studio with beautiful rooftop patio! - Property Id: 321529



Looking for a place that is turn-key ready? Well look no further!



Available now, is a fully furnished studio in the heart of Lower Queen Anne. No need to buy any expensive furniture! Unit comes with Sofa, kitchen bar chairs, tons of closet space, full size washer/dryer, 55” TV, free high-speed internet, courtyard views and 1 garage parking space. (Mattress available upon request)



Oh, and did I mention it is conveniently located near bars, restaurants, public transit, and downtown Seattle! Also take in the beautiful scenery from a huge rooftop patio which offers amenities such as BBQ's, lounge chairs and even life size chess.

No Pets Allowed



