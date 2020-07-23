All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

323 Queen Anne Ave N 409

323 Queen Anne Avenue North · (424) 222-3712
Location

323 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Furnished Studio with beautiful rooftop patio! - Property Id: 321529

Looking for a place that is turn-key ready? Well look no further!

Available now, is a fully furnished studio in the heart of Lower Queen Anne. No need to buy any expensive furniture! Unit comes with Sofa, kitchen bar chairs, tons of closet space, full size washer/dryer, 55” TV, free high-speed internet, courtyard views and 1 garage parking space. (Mattress available upon request)

Oh, and did I mention it is conveniently located near bars, restaurants, public transit, and downtown Seattle! Also take in the beautiful scenery from a huge rooftop patio which offers amenities such as BBQ's, lounge chairs and even life size chess.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/323-queen-anne-ave-n-seattle-wa-unit-409/321529
Property Id 321529

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5976359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 have any available units?
323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 have?
Some of 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 currently offering any rent specials?
323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 pet-friendly?
No, 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 offer parking?
Yes, 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 offers parking.
Does 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 have a pool?
No, 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 does not have a pool.
Does 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 have accessible units?
No, 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Queen Anne Ave N 409 has units with dishwashers.
