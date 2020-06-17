3220 NE 80th St

Amenities

Cozy 3beds in heart of Wedgwood - Light and bright classic cape cod style home in the heart of Wedgwood. Main floor features hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, living room with bay window and fireplace. Formal dining room and updated kitchen and bath will win your heart. Partially finished basement with bedroom, bonus room, 3/4 bath and plenty of storage. Park-like setting on large, fully fenced, private lot with mature landscaping, patio, sprinkler system (not used) and garden shed. Walk to parks, shops, schools and bus. Stay warm this winter with newer double pane windows and boiler! House is heated with oil.



Please call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Excellent school district. W/D in unit. No pet, no smoking. First, last, and security deposit to move-in.



Showing by appointments only, home is still occupied by tenants, 24 hours notice required prior to showing. Please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. No application is accepted prior to showing. Please follow this link for our approval criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1853917)