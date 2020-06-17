All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

3220 NE 80th St

3220 Northeast 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3220 Northeast 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 3beds in heart of Wedgwood - Light and bright classic cape cod style home in the heart of Wedgwood. Main floor features hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, living room with bay window and fireplace. Formal dining room and updated kitchen and bath will win your heart. Partially finished basement with bedroom, bonus room, 3/4 bath and plenty of storage. Park-like setting on large, fully fenced, private lot with mature landscaping, patio, sprinkler system (not used) and garden shed. Walk to parks, shops, schools and bus. Stay warm this winter with newer double pane windows and boiler! House is heated with oil.

Please call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Excellent school district. W/D in unit. No pet, no smoking. First, last, and security deposit to move-in.

Showing by appointments only, home is still occupied by tenants, 24 hours notice required prior to showing. Please text Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. No application is accepted prior to showing. Please follow this link for our approval criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1853917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 NE 80th St have any available units?
3220 NE 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 NE 80th St have?
Some of 3220 NE 80th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 NE 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
3220 NE 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 NE 80th St pet-friendly?
No, 3220 NE 80th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3220 NE 80th St offer parking?
No, 3220 NE 80th St does not offer parking.
Does 3220 NE 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 NE 80th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 NE 80th St have a pool?
No, 3220 NE 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 3220 NE 80th St have accessible units?
No, 3220 NE 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 NE 80th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 NE 80th St does not have units with dishwashers.
