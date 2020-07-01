All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

3214 45th Ave SW

3214 45th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3214 45th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
West Seattle Home - Available now! Absolutely charming, light-filled Tudor for lease in desirable West Seattle! Great walkability to California Ave's shopping and restaurants and just a 1/2 mile to Alki Beach! Great period features include arched doorway, barrel vaulted ceiling, tiled fireplace, leaded glass windows and dark hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms on the mail floor as well as a handsome tiled bath. Downstairs you'll find a large rec room (could serve as a third bedroom/guest room) plus two rooms that would be perfect for an office or craft area. Ample storage and laundry on this level as well. Large yard with mature plantings, raised beds and huge deck/patio. Detached garage in alley as well as a parking pad. One dog under 25 lbs or cat permitted with $500 pet deposit. No smokers please.

Fantastic West Seattle location just two blocks west of California Ave's shops, restaurants, services and Admiral Theater! Schmitz Park and Alki Beach are both within 1/2 mile. Bus routes nearby.

For more information or a private viewing, please contact Julie Barber, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - jbarber@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-787-0098.

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #westseattlerentals

(RLNE5169491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 45th Ave SW have any available units?
3214 45th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 45th Ave SW have?
Some of 3214 45th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 45th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3214 45th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 45th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 45th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3214 45th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3214 45th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3214 45th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 45th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 45th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3214 45th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3214 45th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3214 45th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 45th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 45th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

