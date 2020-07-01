3214 45th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace media room

West Seattle Home - Available now! Absolutely charming, light-filled Tudor for lease in desirable West Seattle! Great walkability to California Ave's shopping and restaurants and just a 1/2 mile to Alki Beach! Great period features include arched doorway, barrel vaulted ceiling, tiled fireplace, leaded glass windows and dark hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms on the mail floor as well as a handsome tiled bath. Downstairs you'll find a large rec room (could serve as a third bedroom/guest room) plus two rooms that would be perfect for an office or craft area. Ample storage and laundry on this level as well. Large yard with mature plantings, raised beds and huge deck/patio. Detached garage in alley as well as a parking pad. One dog under 25 lbs or cat permitted with $500 pet deposit. No smokers please.



Fantastic West Seattle location just two blocks west of California Ave's shops, restaurants, services and Admiral Theater! Schmitz Park and Alki Beach are both within 1/2 mile. Bus routes nearby.



For more information or a private viewing, please contact Julie Barber, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - jbarber@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-787-0098.



