316 N 103rd Street Available 05/05/19 Single Family Home in Greenwood

Enjoy this 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Greenwood. This spacious 2 story home has high ceilings upstairs in the living room with a dinning room that leads to a small balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with room for a small table in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has a family room with 2 bedrooms and another full bath. Over sized 3 car garage with space for additional parking in the back or in front of the house. Convenient locations near restaurants, Northgate Mall and easy access to freeways. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and utilities. Application $42, First Month's Rent & Deposit.

Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb.max) must be over 2 years old.

