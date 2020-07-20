All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
316 N 103rd Street
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

316 N 103rd Street

316 North 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 North 103rd Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
316 N 103rd Street Available 05/05/19 Single Family Home in Greenwood - To SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE FOLLOW THE LINK:
https://showmojo.com/l/3fb7aec01f
Enjoy this 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Greenwood. This spacious 2 story home has high ceilings upstairs in the living room with a dinning room that leads to a small balcony. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with room for a small table in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has a family room with 2 bedrooms and another full bath. Over sized 3 car garage with space for additional parking in the back or in front of the house. Convenient locations near restaurants, Northgate Mall and easy access to freeways. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and utilities. Application $42, First Month's Rent & Deposit.
Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb.max) must be over 2 years old.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4834209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 N 103rd Street have any available units?
316 N 103rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 N 103rd Street have?
Some of 316 N 103rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 N 103rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 N 103rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N 103rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 N 103rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 N 103rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 N 103rd Street offers parking.
Does 316 N 103rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N 103rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N 103rd Street have a pool?
No, 316 N 103rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 N 103rd Street have accessible units?
No, 316 N 103rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N 103rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 N 103rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
