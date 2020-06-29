316 11th Ave E

Amenities

*Pets allowed* Two bed 1.5 bath house. Washer and dryer included. Rated a 95 walk score! Located just over two blocks from the Capitol Hill Light Rail station, This home is an easy car, bus, or 4 min train ride to Down Town Seattle, AMAZON Campus, Swedish Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Group Health Coop main campus, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Poly Clinic and more. Drink or dine at some of the great bars / restaurants / coffee shops in Capitol Hill. It features a large living room with tall ceilings with a dining room and two bedrooms. It has two finished attic areas that can be used as additional rooms. Gas stove and dishwasher in kitchen.



