Seattle, WA
316 11th Ave E
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

316 11th Ave E

316 11th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

316 11th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
coffee bar
range
oven
Unit Amenities
*Pets allowed* Two bed 1.5 bath house. Washer and dryer included. Rated a 95 walk score! Located just over two blocks from the Capitol Hill Light Rail station, This home is an easy car, bus, or 4 min train ride to Down Town Seattle, AMAZON Campus, Swedish Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Group Health Coop main campus, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Poly Clinic and more. Drink or dine at some of the great bars / restaurants / coffee shops in Capitol Hill. It features a large living room with tall ceilings with a dining room and two bedrooms. It has two finished attic areas that can be used as additional rooms. Gas stove and dishwasher in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 11th Ave E have any available units?
316 11th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 11th Ave E have?
Some of 316 11th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 11th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
316 11th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 11th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 11th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 316 11th Ave E offer parking?
No, 316 11th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 316 11th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 11th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 11th Ave E have a pool?
No, 316 11th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 316 11th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 316 11th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 316 11th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 11th Ave E has units with dishwashers.

