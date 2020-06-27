3150 Airport Way S 21-610

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old Rainier Brewery Industrial Loft



Have you ever dreamed of living in the historic Old Rainier Brewery? Now available, a unique, two story industrial loft, that is located slightly below the Big Red "R". This special unit expands 1400 square feet, boasts 19 foot ceilings, and includes 100 year old reclaimed wood walls. Enjoy plenty of natural light in a sound positive building, perfect for musicians or parties with friends. There is a substantial in unit storage area, spacious upstairs carpeted living area, roomy walk-in closet, bathroom slate flooring, and top of the line appliances including a washer/dryer. Monthly rent is $2,500 and includes 2 parking passes. Pets okay. Experience living in a historic Seattle loft space minutes from downtown!

