Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

3150 Airport Way S 21-610

3150 Airport Way South · No Longer Available
Location

3150 Airport Way South, Seattle, WA 98134
Industrial District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old Rainier Brewery Industrial Loft - Property Id: 140488

Have you ever dreamed of living in the historic Old Rainier Brewery? Now available, a unique, two story industrial loft, that is located slightly below the Big Red "R". This special unit expands 1400 square feet, boasts 19 foot ceilings, and includes 100 year old reclaimed wood walls. Enjoy plenty of natural light in a sound positive building, perfect for musicians or parties with friends. There is a substantial in unit storage area, spacious upstairs carpeted living area, roomy walk-in closet, bathroom slate flooring, and top of the line appliances including a washer/dryer. Monthly rent is $2,500 and includes 2 parking passes. Pets okay. Experience living in a historic Seattle loft space minutes from downtown!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140488p
Property Id 140488

(RLNE5045970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

