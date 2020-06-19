3146 Portage Bay Pl E Unit H

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Floating Home in Peaceful Portage Bay - Gardens welcome you to the front door and a large vaulted entry creates an abundance of light and texture as you enter. You will be bathed in a warm glow on sunny days as sunshine streams through the colonial style window and skylight as light reflections dance merrily on the waves of the lake. Fantastic french doors spill out to a large deck so you can hop into your boat and cruise around the lake or hang out with friends and fire up the grill!



This home features the original 1920 design but has been fully updated and remodeled in 2018 with new flooring, a refreshed kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and updated bathrooms. Built-in shelves in the living room provide ample space for books and your own designer touch! A custom made barn door adds a cozy rustic feel to the house's lodge style. Enjoy the upper level en-suite with a deck overlooking the lake and breathtaking Seattle city skyline. This rare gem also has air conditioning to escape the mid-summer heat, as well as a classic style gas fireplace and furnace for cozy warmth when it's cold outside. Includes one parking space and a storage unit on site.



Quiet neighborhood with fast access to University district and downtown without traffic anytime. 3 min drive from entering 520 to east-side. You will have tranquility, accessibility, and a very unique life experience that brings out the best of the city.



Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 04/01/2019



#2033



(RLNE4758440)