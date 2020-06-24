3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Waterfront Suite ~ Laurelhurst - Available now! Rare opportunity to live on the water in this fully furnished lower level suite of a lakefront home in Seattle's coveted Laurelhurst neighborhood. A must see with east facing views over Lake Washington from this impeccably renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath suite. Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, hardwood floors and thoughtfully curated art. Incredibly tranquil, with floor to ceiling windows and views from every room! Private entrance. Enjoy shared lake and dock access, including kayaks for your enjoyment. Minutes to UW, University Village, Light Rail and Children's Hospital. Easy access to I5, and 520. Laurelhurst is an idyllic, peaceful neighborhood just minutes from the city, and this space is ready for you to come as you are! No smoking, no pets, thank you.



To schedule a viewing of this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



#avenueoneresidential #Laurelhurst #seattlerentals #waterfrontliving #UW #ChildrensHospital



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4870988)