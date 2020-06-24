All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit

3134 East Laurelhurst Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3134 East Laurelhurst Drive Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Waterfront Suite ~ Laurelhurst - Available now! Rare opportunity to live on the water in this fully furnished lower level suite of a lakefront home in Seattle's coveted Laurelhurst neighborhood. A must see with east facing views over Lake Washington from this impeccably renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath suite. Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, hardwood floors and thoughtfully curated art. Incredibly tranquil, with floor to ceiling windows and views from every room! Private entrance. Enjoy shared lake and dock access, including kayaks for your enjoyment. Minutes to UW, University Village, Light Rail and Children's Hospital. Easy access to I5, and 520. Laurelhurst is an idyllic, peaceful neighborhood just minutes from the city, and this space is ready for you to come as you are! No smoking, no pets, thank you.

To schedule a viewing of this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#avenueoneresidential #Laurelhurst #seattlerentals #waterfrontliving #UW #ChildrensHospital

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4870988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit have any available units?
3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit currently offering any rent specials?
3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit pet-friendly?
No, 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit offer parking?
No, 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit does not offer parking.
Does 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit have a pool?
No, 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit does not have a pool.
Does 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit have accessible units?
No, 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University