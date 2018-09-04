All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 313 27th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
313 27th Ave S
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

313 27th Ave S

313 27th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

313 27th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime Location Townhouse w/ Attached Garage and Private Yard! - This updated three level Central District townhouse is located in a prime location.

The entry level includes a bedroom, full bath, large extra storage closet, and direct access to the attached one car garage as well as private, fully fenced-in large patio/yard.

The second level includes an open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances, space for formal dining, and living room with hardwood floors. Snuggle up in front of your gas fireplace or step outside onto your private deck to grill.

The third level features the master bedroom with built in storage wall, as well as a sizable third bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Full bathroom with dual sinks separated from the bath and shower. Use your in-unit washer and dryer without having to carry your laundry up or down stairs.

87 Walk Score. Less than 10 minute drive downtown or walk through Leschi Park to Lake Washington. Just around the corner from restaurants, cafes, shopping, gym, bus lines, etc.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4847925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 27th Ave S have any available units?
313 27th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 27th Ave S have?
Some of 313 27th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 27th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
313 27th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 27th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 27th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 313 27th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 313 27th Ave S offers parking.
Does 313 27th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 27th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 27th Ave S have a pool?
No, 313 27th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 313 27th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 313 27th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 313 27th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 27th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Eastlake 2851 on Lake Union
2851 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University