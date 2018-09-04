313 27th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Prime Location Townhouse w/ Attached Garage and Private Yard! - This updated three level Central District townhouse is located in a prime location.



The entry level includes a bedroom, full bath, large extra storage closet, and direct access to the attached one car garage as well as private, fully fenced-in large patio/yard.



The second level includes an open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances, space for formal dining, and living room with hardwood floors. Snuggle up in front of your gas fireplace or step outside onto your private deck to grill.



The third level features the master bedroom with built in storage wall, as well as a sizable third bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Full bathroom with dual sinks separated from the bath and shower. Use your in-unit washer and dryer without having to carry your laundry up or down stairs.



87 Walk Score. Less than 10 minute drive downtown or walk through Leschi Park to Lake Washington. Just around the corner from restaurants, cafes, shopping, gym, bus lines, etc.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.



Contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4847925)