Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3107 SW Raymond St

3107 Southwest Raymond Street · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Southwest Raymond Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located in the High Point neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. It is situated in a quiet and sequestered neighborhood with a low crime rate. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, custom backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of extra space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit eve at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and for vehicle parking, an attached garage is included.

Nearby parks:
Greg Davis Park, Fairmount Park and Cottage Grove Park

Nearby Schools:
Fairmount Park Elementary - 0.48 miles, 9/10
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 - 0.48 miles, 5/10
West Seattle Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 3/10
Our Lady of Guadalupe School - 0.63 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
21 - 0.2 miles
128 - 0.2 miles
128 - 0.3 miles
120 - 0.5 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4573968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 SW Raymond St have any available units?
3107 SW Raymond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 SW Raymond St have?
Some of 3107 SW Raymond St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 SW Raymond St currently offering any rent specials?
3107 SW Raymond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 SW Raymond St pet-friendly?
No, 3107 SW Raymond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3107 SW Raymond St offer parking?
Yes, 3107 SW Raymond St offers parking.
Does 3107 SW Raymond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3107 SW Raymond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 SW Raymond St have a pool?
No, 3107 SW Raymond St does not have a pool.
Does 3107 SW Raymond St have accessible units?
No, 3107 SW Raymond St does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 SW Raymond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 SW Raymond St has units with dishwashers.
