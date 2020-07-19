3107 SW Raymond St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located in the High Point neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. It is situated in a quiet and sequestered neighborhood with a low crime rate. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, custom backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of extra space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit eve at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and for vehicle parking, an attached garage is included.



Nearby parks:

Greg Davis Park, Fairmount Park and Cottage Grove Park



Nearby Schools:

Fairmount Park Elementary - 0.48 miles, 9/10

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 - 0.48 miles, 5/10

West Seattle Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 3/10

Our Lady of Guadalupe School - 0.63 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

21 - 0.2 miles

128 - 0.2 miles

128 - 0.3 miles

120 - 0.5 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4573968)