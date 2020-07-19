3107 SW Raymond St

Amenities
This three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located in the High Point neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. It is situated in a quiet and sequestered neighborhood with a low crime rate. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, custom backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of extra space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit eve at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and for vehicle parking, an attached garage is included.
Nearby parks:
Greg Davis Park, Fairmount Park and Cottage Grove Park
Nearby Schools:
Fairmount Park Elementary - 0.48 miles, 9/10
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 - 0.48 miles, 5/10
West Seattle Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 3/10
Our Lady of Guadalupe School - 0.63 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
21 - 0.2 miles
128 - 0.2 miles
128 - 0.3 miles
120 - 0.5 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4573968)