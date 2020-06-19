All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 310 25th Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
310 25th Ave South
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

310 25th Ave South

310 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

310 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
310 25th Ave South Available 04/08/20 Central Seattle Home - Available April 8th - Hip and urban two bedroom, 1.5 bath modern home for lease in the Central Seattle neighborhood! Features include polished concrete floors with radiant heating, loads of natural light, and gas Viking range. Main floor includes a great room with vaulted ceilings, French doors, kitchen with built-in table, gas range, and a half bath. Deck off of the kitchen for BBQs or outdoor entertaining. Head upstairs for two bedrooms and one full bath. Separate area off the deck would make a great workshop or studio space! Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Washer/Dryer. Driveway parking for one car. Yard includes a garden area with raised beds. Sorry, no smoking. Terrific urban location has great proximity to bus lines, restaurants, Leschi, Madrona, and easy access to Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and I-90.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #modernhomesforlease #centralseattleforlease

(RLNE4743163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 25th Ave South have any available units?
310 25th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 25th Ave South have?
Some of 310 25th Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 25th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
310 25th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 25th Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 25th Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 310 25th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 310 25th Ave South offers parking.
Does 310 25th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 25th Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 25th Ave South have a pool?
No, 310 25th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 310 25th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 310 25th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 310 25th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 25th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University