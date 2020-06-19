Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking bbq/grill range

310 25th Ave South Available 04/08/20 Central Seattle Home - Available April 8th - Hip and urban two bedroom, 1.5 bath modern home for lease in the Central Seattle neighborhood! Features include polished concrete floors with radiant heating, loads of natural light, and gas Viking range. Main floor includes a great room with vaulted ceilings, French doors, kitchen with built-in table, gas range, and a half bath. Deck off of the kitchen for BBQs or outdoor entertaining. Head upstairs for two bedrooms and one full bath. Separate area off the deck would make a great workshop or studio space! Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Washer/Dryer. Driveway parking for one car. Yard includes a garden area with raised beds. Sorry, no smoking. Terrific urban location has great proximity to bus lines, restaurants, Leschi, Madrona, and easy access to Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and I-90.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



